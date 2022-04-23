Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Price Target Cut to C$0.08 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Flowr (CVE:FLWR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$0.10 to C$0.08 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of FLWR opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$24.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. Flowr has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.33.
About Flowr (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.