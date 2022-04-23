Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Price Target Cut to C$0.08 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Flowr (CVE:FLWR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$0.10 to C$0.08 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of FLWR opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$24.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. Flowr has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.33.

Get Flowr alerts:

About Flowr (Get Rating)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.