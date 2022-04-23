Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

