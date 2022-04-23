Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.17. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $51,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Lee sold 17,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $175,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

