Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,244,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,950,000 after buying an additional 759,684 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,735,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,565,000 after purchasing an additional 531,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,643,000 after purchasing an additional 426,380 shares in the last quarter.

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE BIP opened at $64.23 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

