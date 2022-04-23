Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $715,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,681 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.76) to GBX 6,100 ($79.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,545.77.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

