Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 994 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

