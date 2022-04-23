Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

