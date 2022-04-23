Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $106.29 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

