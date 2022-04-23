Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $18,457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 78.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 218,291 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $13,544,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after buying an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,073 shares of company stock worth $4,702,915 in the last 90 days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

