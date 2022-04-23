FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FRP were worth $16,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRPH. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in FRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FRP by 571.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRPH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $558.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.63. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 90.38% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

In other news, CFO John D. Baker III acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $47,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

