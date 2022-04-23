FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.50

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.50 and traded as high as $21.52. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 2,592 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

