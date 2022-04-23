Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Trading 310.1% Higher

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 310.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 13,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, and domestic and foreign exchange services. The Others division provides guarantees, business revitalization support, receivable management, and collection services.

