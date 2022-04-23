Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLGT. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.01. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.68. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 196.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

