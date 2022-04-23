Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Shares Down 8.6%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 69,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 69,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Galaxy Next Generation alerts:

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GAXY)

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, communicator bells, paging, and classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.