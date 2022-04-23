Gatechain Token Tops One Day Volume of $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00033766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00104163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gatechain Token Coin Profile

GT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

