GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$10.04 target price (up from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get GCM Mining alerts:

GCM opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of C$547.26 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. GCM Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.19%.

In related news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total transaction of C$139,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,956.35.

GCM Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.