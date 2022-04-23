GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

GCM Mining (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$10.04 target price (up from C$9.17) on shares of GCM Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
GCM opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of C$547.26 million and a P/E ratio of 3.58. GCM Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.39.
In related news, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total transaction of C$139,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,956.35.
GCM Mining Company Profile
GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
