Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will report sales of $95.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.93 million and the lowest is $84.81 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $52.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $387.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.96 million to $435.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $395.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.60 million to $426.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. 1,063,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $993.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.85. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

