General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $238.79 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.59.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

