General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.46 Billion

Equities analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.86 billion and the highest is $18.21 billion. General Electric posted sales of $17.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $78.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.95 billion to $80.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.06 billion to $87.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in General Electric by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $89.07. 4,963,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,451,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $97.26. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

