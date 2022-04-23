Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) to post $258.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.40 million. Gentherm reported sales of $288.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 145,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.30.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

