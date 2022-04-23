Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to $20.76-21.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.80 billion.Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$7.850 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $133.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.11. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,433,000 after purchasing an additional 201,242 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.