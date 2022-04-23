Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gerdau by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gerdau by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Gerdau by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 919,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GGB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,791,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,103,627. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

