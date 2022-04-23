GFG Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

INTC traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $46.54. 28,204,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,983,805. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $190.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

