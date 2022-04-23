GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.35.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.012 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 202,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 77,608 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $516,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $4,848,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 26.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 631,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 130,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in GFL Environmental by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,332,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,026,000 after purchasing an additional 273,914 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

