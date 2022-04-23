Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of GBCI opened at $47.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,189 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 422,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

