Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.85-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.09. Globe Life also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$8.250 EPS.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.33.

GL traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.46. 715,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

