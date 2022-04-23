goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $119.73

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$119.73 and last traded at C$120.10, with a volume of 63136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$123.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSY. TD Securities reduced their target price on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$215.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$135.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$234.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.07 million. On average, analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 14.689999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

About goeasy (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

