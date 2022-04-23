Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,126,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

