Grainger (LON:GRI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.71) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.07) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grainger presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.65).

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 294 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.30. Grainger has a 1-year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 340 ($4.42). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 291.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 300.61.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £303 ($394.22).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

