Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of GPMT opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 118,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114,882 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

