Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Trading Down 1.8%

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37. 4,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 7,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

