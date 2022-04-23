Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.10.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Green Plains by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.