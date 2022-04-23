Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

