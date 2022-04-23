Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 58,015 shares.The stock last traded at $147.34 and had previously closed at $147.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.24 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $226,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

