Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,223 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

