Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases 1,113 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.2% in the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,978,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,190,869. The company has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

