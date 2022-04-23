Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.49. 4,680,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,243. The firm has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.