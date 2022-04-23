Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 586.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,841,000 after purchasing an additional 429,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded down $5.31 on Friday, reaching $190.63. 3,039,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,746. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

