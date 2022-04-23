Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,012. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.75.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,883,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

