Hamilton Capital LLC Sells 48 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hamilton Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.52. 37,460,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,479,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.05 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day moving average is $505.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.