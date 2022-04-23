Hamilton Capital LLC Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hamilton Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.25. 14,902,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,756,355. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

