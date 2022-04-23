Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

HLNE stock opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,785,000 after buying an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after buying an additional 377,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $30,771,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,593,000 after buying an additional 166,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

