Handy Trading Up 4.9% This Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Handy has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $98,146.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.59 or 0.07402763 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,753.68 or 1.00043480 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

