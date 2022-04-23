Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.13

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.13 ($0.64) and traded as high as GBX 49.45 ($0.64). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 25,438 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £67.40 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 22.41 and a current ratio of 22.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.59%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

