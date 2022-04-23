Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Hayward alerts:

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 909,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Hayward had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.