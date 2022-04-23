HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.400-$17.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.50 billion-$61.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.24 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $16.40-17.60 EPS.

NYSE:HCA opened at $210.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $196.22 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.81.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $279.55.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

