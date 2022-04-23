HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEI. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($93.55) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.45 ($73.61).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €53.92 ($57.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.42. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a twelve month high of €78.58 ($84.49).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

