Heineken (HEINY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Heineken from €95.00 ($102.15) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Heineken from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.09.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

