Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given New €98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from €95.00 ($102.15) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HEINY. Barclays lowered Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Heineken from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.09.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

