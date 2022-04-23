Hellenic Coin (HNC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00267493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001262 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

